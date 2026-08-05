Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:VLN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Haine Yael Rozenberg sold 18,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $44,243.45. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 145,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $341,396.25. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director - Toledano Adi Yarel sold 17,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $60,804.25. Following the sale, the director owned 164,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,813.09. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 91,002 shares of company stock valued at $263,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,790,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 645,782 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 472,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 504,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 269,612 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valens Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLN

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Valens Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valens Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Valens Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here