Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) SVP Eric Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) SVP Eric Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Valero Energy Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:VLO traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.62. 2,878,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.31. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $272.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,177,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,959,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,945,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after buying an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,033,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,243,630,000 after buying an additional 516,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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