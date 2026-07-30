Valhi (VHI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Valhi to announce earnings of $0.9560 per share and revenue of $559.6920 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $560.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Get Valhi alerts: Sign Up

Valhi Stock Performance

VHI opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Valhi has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Valhi's payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 133.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Valhi by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valhi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valhi wasn't on the list.

While Valhi currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here