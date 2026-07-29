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Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Director Theodor Werner Freye Sells 800 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Valmont Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 Valmont Industries shares at an average price of $495, generating $396,000. His remaining direct ownership fell 22.19% to 2,805 shares.
  • Valmont reported quarterly EPS of $6.14, beating estimates of $5.80, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year to $1.12 billion. The stock opened at $478.68, down 3.3%.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77, equivalent to $3.08 annually and a 0.6% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $587.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,475. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $478.68 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.41 and a 12-month high of $585.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $537.78 and its 200-day moving average is $479.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.Valmont Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Finivi Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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