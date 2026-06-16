Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.500-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 22.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2029 guidance to 35.000-35.000 EPS.

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Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $539.60 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $491.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.08. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $316.56 and a twelve month high of $558.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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