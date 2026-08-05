Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.250-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 22.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $587.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $504.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $360.41 and a one year high of $585.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 23.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John L. Schwietz acquired 208 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $486.14 per share, with a total value of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,530.88. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,475. This trade represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

More Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valmont issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.25-$23.50, with a midpoint of $22.88 that is slightly above the $22.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.5 billion also implies a midpoint above the $4.3 billion analyst forecast, suggesting management expects solid demand and earnings performance.

Valmont issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $22.25-$23.50, with a midpoint of $22.88 that is slightly above the $22.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.5 billion also implies a midpoint above the $4.3 billion analyst forecast, suggesting management expects solid demand and earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $22.92 from $22.30 and increased its fiscal 2028 estimate to $29.22 from $28.48. It also lifted its Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 forecasts, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $22.92 from $22.30 and increased its fiscal 2028 estimate to $29.22 from $28.48. It also lifted its Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 forecasts, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage analysts collectively assigned Valmont a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation, providing additional support for investor sentiment. Valmont Industries Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage analysts collectively assigned Valmont a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation, providing additional support for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate of $22.92 remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $23.08, limiting the significance of the upgrade.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate of $22.92 remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $23.08, limiting the significance of the upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near-term forecasts, including Q4 2026 EPS to $5.59 from $5.71, Q1 2027 EPS to $5.24 from $5.25, and Q2 2027 EPS to $6.52 from $6.53. These modest reductions point to some caution around near-term operating momentum.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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