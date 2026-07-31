Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9750.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valneva from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

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Valneva Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VALN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Valneva has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 107.63% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company's stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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