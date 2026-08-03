Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider David Smith Sells 9,570 Shares

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) insider David Smith sold 9,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194, for a total transaction of £18,565.80.

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Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VIP traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,505. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 206.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.06. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 180.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 219. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 11.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 910 million for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a net margin of 50.02% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIP. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 199 to GBX 207 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Value and Indexed Property Income presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 198.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Value and Indexed Property Income

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of small and mid cap companies. The fund also directly invests in commercial property.

Further Reading

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