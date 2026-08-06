Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $37.59. Value Line shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 4,737 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Value Line

Value Line Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $330.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.67% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Value Line's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Value Line by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the third quarter worth $334,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Value Line by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Value Line by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Value Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company's stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc is a New York–based independent investment research and financial publishing company known for its flagship product, the Value Line Investment Survey. Established in 1931 by Arnold Bernhard, the firm provides timely data, analysis and investment recommendations on a broad universe of equities. Its research covers approximately 1,700 U.S. and Canadian stocks, offering proprietary rankings that help individual investors and financial advisors identify potential opportunities based on relative price performance, earnings outlook and risk metrics.

In addition to the Investment Survey, Value Line offers a suite of digital products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

Further Reading

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