Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.9333.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

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Valvoline Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.02. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,545.44. This represents a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $122,409,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $79,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,651,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,706,259 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 998,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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