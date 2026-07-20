Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $47.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

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Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 53,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,616. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater bought 1,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,530. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $122,409,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,573,000 after buying an additional 1,606,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $198,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,651,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,706,259 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 998,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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