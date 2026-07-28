Vanessa Allen Sutherland Sells 563 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $118,798.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,970.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vanessa Allen Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $743,529.15.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $205.49. 625,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,833. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $216.08. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,518 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,371,804 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $177,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $87,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 478.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 56,380 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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