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Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Purchases 127 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Vanquis Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Dave Watts bought 127 shares on April 14 at an average price of GBX 118 per share, totaling £149.86.
  • Stock and valuation: Shares were trading up 0.5% at GBX 117.60 with volume 287,791 (vs. average 835,622); market capitalization ~£294.39m and P/E ~37.94, 12‑month range GBX 55.30–132.
  • Recent results and outlook: The company reported GBX 5 EPS for the quarter, with a net margin of 1.87% and ROE of 1.89%, and analysts forecast roughly 4.16 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vanquis Banking Group.

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £149.86.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VANQ traded up GBX 0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.60. The company had a trading volume of 287,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,622. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.44. The company has a market capitalization of £294.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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