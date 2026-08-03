Varex Imaging (VREX) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $215.5040 million for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VREX

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,169 shares of the company's stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2,514.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318,127 shares of the company's stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 381.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 225,238 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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