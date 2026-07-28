Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. Varonis Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 4,476,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,088. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.26.

View Our Latest Report on VRNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 52,886 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the technology company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 111,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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