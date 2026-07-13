Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company's current price.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.10.

Get Varonis Systems alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.Varonis Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 52,886 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Varonis Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Varonis Systems wasn't on the list.

While Varonis Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here