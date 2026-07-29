Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at TD Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Get Varonis Systems alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 873,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,233. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 18.3% year over year to $180.02 million, exceeding expectations of $176.83 million. Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 18.3% year over year to $180.02 million, exceeding expectations of $176.83 million. Positive Sentiment: SaaS annual recurring revenue excluding conversions increased 25% year over year, while total SaaS ARR reached $726 million, up 52%. Management also cited growth in new-logo SaaS ARR and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SaaS annual recurring revenue excluding conversions increased 25% year over year, while total SaaS ARR reached $726 million, up 52%. Management also cited growth in new-logo SaaS ARR and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Positive Sentiment: Varonis guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.02–$0.03, above the expected loss of $0.04, and raised full-year EPS guidance to $0.14–$0.15 versus the prior consensus loss estimate of $0.11. Full-year revenue guidance of $735–$739 million was broadly in line with expectations.

Varonis guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.02–$0.03, above the expected loss of $0.04, and raised full-year EPS guidance to $0.14–$0.15 versus the prior consensus loss estimate of $0.11. Full-year revenue guidance of $735–$739 million was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remained favorable: Needham raised its price target to $50 and reiterated “buy,” Rosenblatt maintained “buy” with a $55 target, and JPMorgan raised its target to $55 while keeping an “overweight” rating. Barclays also maintained “overweight” with a $50 target.

Analyst sentiment remained favorable: Needham raised its price target to $50 and reiterated “buy,” Rosenblatt maintained “buy” with a $55 target, and JPMorgan raised its target to $55 while keeping an “overweight” rating. Barclays also maintained “overweight” with a $50 target. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $45 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside from the referenced trading level.

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $45 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside from the referenced trading level. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, shares came under pressure following the report. Varonis continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite strong SaaS growth. Varonis Systems Q2 Results

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Varonis Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Varonis Systems wasn't on the list.

While Varonis Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here