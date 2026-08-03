Vaseem Mahboob Sells 3,980 Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) CFO Vaseem Mahboob sold 3,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $90,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,252.25. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaseem Mahboob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Vaseem Mahboob sold 5,391 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $128,305.80.

On Friday, July 31st, Vaseem Mahboob sold 8,817 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $199,352.37.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

KMTS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 373,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,856. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $11,036,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMTS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.83.

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About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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