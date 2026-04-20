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VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
VAT Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • The seven analysts covering VAT Group have an average rating of "Moderate Buy", with a breakdown of four holds, two buys and one strong buy.
  • Analyst actions are mixed: Jefferies cut VAT to a "moderate sell" (Jan 13) while Citigroup reiterated a buy, and other firms (Deutsche Bank, Oddo Bhf) issued hold/neutral views.
  • The OTC ADR is trading around $75.39 — just below its 52-week high of $75.68 — with a 50‑day SMA of $66.34 and 200‑day SMA of $55.33, signaling recent price strength.
  • Five stocks we like better than VAT Group.

Shares of VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on VACNY

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $75.68.

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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