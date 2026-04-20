VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $75.68.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

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