Vaxart (VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Vaxart to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $26.2120 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Vaxart had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 61.43%. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 270,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Vaxart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 276,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company's stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of oral recombinant vaccines administered in tablet form. Leveraging a proprietary, room-temperature-stable platform, the company aims to simplify vaccine delivery while eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses. Its technology is based on the replication-defective adenovirus vector system, which encodes target antigens designed to protect against a range of infectious diseases without the need for injections or cold-chain logistics.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple vaccine candidates in various stages of development.

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