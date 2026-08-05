Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

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Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.2%

Vaxcyte stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 886,273 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,456. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vaxcyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly loss was narrower than expected: Vaxcyte reported second-quarter EPS of negative $1.97, beating the consensus estimate of negative $2.06. Although the loss widened from negative $1.22 a year earlier, the earnings beat likely helped sentiment. Vaxcyte quarterly earnings release

Vaxcyte reported second-quarter EPS of negative $1.97, beating the consensus estimate of negative $2.06. Although the loss widened from negative $1.22 a year earlier, the earnings beat likely helped sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Important VAX-31 trial updates are approaching: Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the adult Phase 3 OPUS-1 trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Results from the OPUS-2 and OPUS-3 trials are expected in the first half of 2027, giving investors several potential catalysts. Vaxcyte second-quarter 2026 business update

Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the adult Phase 3 OPUS-1 trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Results from the OPUS-2 and OPUS-3 trials are expected in the first half of 2027, giving investors several potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Strong liquidity reduces near-term financing risk: Vaxcyte had approximately $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2026, providing substantial funding for its late-stage vaccine programs and development of VAX-A1.

Vaxcyte had approximately $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2026, providing substantial funding for its late-stage vaccine programs and development of VAX-A1. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious: Brokerages recently assigned Vaxcyte a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting that valuation, clinical execution and the company’s ongoing losses remain areas of investor concern. Vaxcyte consensus rating report

Brokerages recently assigned Vaxcyte a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting that valuation, clinical execution and the company’s ongoing losses remain areas of investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Several executives sold shares: The CFO, COO and another insider sold a combined 29,250 shares for approximately $1.6 million. Each transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces the significance of the sales but may still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,414.75. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 17,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,580. This trade represents a 18.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,646 shares of company stock worth $6,570,810. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Further Reading

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