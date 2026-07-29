Vaxcyte (PCVX) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.0556) per share and revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vaxcyte to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 22,461 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,179,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,921,907.50. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,622.88. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 93,646 shares of company stock worth $5,103,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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