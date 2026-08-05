Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.7 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.490 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

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Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,566. The firm's 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 15,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,597.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,674.08. The trade was a 36.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 148.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $618,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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