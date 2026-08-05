Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.610 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

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Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 1,292,765 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 85,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,532,475. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,754,496.12. Following the sale, the director owned 52,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,129,481.16. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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