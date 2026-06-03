Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 2.210-2.220 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

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Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VEEV traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.31. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,926 shares of the technology company's stock worth $155,128,000 after purchasing an additional 461,908 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,997,000 after purchasing an additional 345,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 919,467 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,253,000 after buying an additional 300,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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