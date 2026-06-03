Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.5 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 9.050-9.050 EPS.

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Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.3%

VEEV traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.69. 4,340,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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