Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $594,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 32,509.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $356,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $92.10 on Friday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ventas reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.97 per share , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.7% year over year to $1.72 billion , exceeding the $1.68 billion forecast. Ventas Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Ventas reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue rose , exceeding the $1.68 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Strong growth in Ventas’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) lifted net operating income, while favorable senior-housing demand and new investments supported management’s decision to raise its full-year 2026 FFO guidance. Ventas Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong SHOP Growth

Strong growth in Ventas’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) lifted net operating income, while favorable senior-housing demand and new investments supported management’s decision to raise its full-year 2026 FFO guidance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Debra Cafaro highlighted continued enterprise momentum and an opportunity to capture demographic-driven demand through organic growth and external investments in senior housing. Ventas Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

CEO Debra Cafaro highlighted continued enterprise momentum and an opportunity to capture demographic-driven demand through organic growth and external investments in senior housing. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was modest on an FFO-per-share basis, and the shares had already reached a new one-year high, potentially limiting near-term upside as investors lock in gains. Ventas Reaches New One-Year High

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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