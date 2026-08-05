Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Ventas has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ventas from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 359,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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