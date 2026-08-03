Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 1,718 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $11,768.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,846,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,499,155.20. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 500,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,895.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRDA. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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