Venu (VENU) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Venu had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 217.24%.The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

Venu Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of VENU stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Venu has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Finke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,154.14. This trade represents a 50.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $79,441. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VENU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venu by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,910 shares of the company's stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 489,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Venu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

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