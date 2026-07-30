Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Get Veralto alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 1,008,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,525. Veralto has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,788,075. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 997,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 115.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veralto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veralto wasn't on the list.

While Veralto currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here