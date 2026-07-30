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Verastem (VSTM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Verastem logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Verastem to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $22.8790 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Verastem Stock Down 3.5%

VSTM stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.29. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In related news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 20,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $87,240.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,391.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verastem by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Verastem by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verastem from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSTM

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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