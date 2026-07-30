Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Vericel had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Vericel's conference call:

Record Q2 revenue of $77.5 million increased 22% year over year, driven by strength in both MACI and Burn Care. GAAP net income reached $2.2 million and free cash flow was $14.3 million.

increased 22% year over year, driven by strength in both MACI and Burn Care. GAAP net income reached $2.2 million and free cash flow was $14.3 million. Vericel raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $330 million–$340 million , including higher MACI guidance of $284 million–$290 million and Burn Care guidance of $46 million–$50 million. Management cited strong biopsy and implant growth, commercial execution, and continued MACI Arthro adoption.

, including higher MACI guidance of $284 million–$290 million and Burn Care guidance of $46 million–$50 million. Management cited strong biopsy and implant growth, commercial execution, and continued MACI Arthro adoption. Burn Care revenue rose 22% to approximately $12 million, with Epicel contributing $10.4 million and NexoBrid reaching record revenue of more than $1.5 million. NexoBrid also posted records for ordering centers and hospital unit sales, while BARDA procurement is expected to contribute approximately $3 million in Q3.

The board authorized Vericel’s first $200 million share repurchase program , supported by approximately $227 million in cash and investments. Management said the program will be balanced with continued investment in internal growth, international expansion, clinical studies, and potential M&A.

, supported by approximately $227 million in cash and investments. Management said the program will be balanced with continued investment in internal growth, international expansion, clinical studies, and potential M&A. Vericel submitted a U.K. marketing authorization application for MACI and remains on track for a potential 2027 launch, while the MACI ankle MASCOT study began enrolling patients. Management expects the U.K. opportunity to require only a limited commercial investment, but approval and reimbursement remain pending.

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Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 986,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Vericel has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $603,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,225.87. This represents a 90.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,402.75. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,167 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,922 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $113,933,000 after purchasing an additional 356,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,167 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 284,305 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 257.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,999 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 159,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price target on Vericel in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Vericel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

Further Reading

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