Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.20.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $161.70 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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