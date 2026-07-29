Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. 3,401,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.25. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $300.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

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About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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