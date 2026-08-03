Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Lee Shavel Sells 3,535 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 3,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total transaction of $696,182.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,396,620.60. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Lee Shavel sold 2,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,290,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,248. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $276.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 580,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,243,000 after acquiring an additional 526,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 115.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,051,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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