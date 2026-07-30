Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $248.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.80.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $13.48 on Thursday, reaching $199.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 329,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Verisk reported adjusted EPS of $1.98 versus the $1.93–$1.94 consensus, while revenue of $806.3 million exceeded estimates near $804 million. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis, supported by subscription growth, insurance underwriting and claims demand, and cost discipline. Verisk Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Verisk reported adjusted EPS of $1.98 versus the $1.93–$1.94 consensus, while revenue of $806.3 million exceeded estimates near $804 million. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis, supported by subscription growth, insurance underwriting and claims demand, and cost discipline. Positive Sentiment: Catastrophe analytics expansion: Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and event-response company that provides real-time catastrophe analysis and post-event damage assessments. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s insurance tools for disaster preparation, claims response, and loss estimation; financial terms were not disclosed. Verisk Acquires McKenzie Intelligence Services

Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and event-response company that provides real-time catastrophe analysis and post-event damage assessments. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s insurance tools for disaster preparation, claims response, and loss estimation; financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The roughly 0.9% yield is modest but supports the investment case.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The roughly 0.9% yield is modest but supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line: Verisk reaffirmed revenue guidance of approximately $3.2 billion and set EPS guidance at $7.45–$7.75. The midpoint of $7.60 is slightly below the approximately $7.66 analyst consensus, suggesting limited near-term estimate upside. Verisk Analytics Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Verisk reaffirmed revenue guidance of approximately $3.2 billion and set EPS guidance at $7.45–$7.75. The midpoint of $7.60 is slightly below the approximately $7.66 analyst consensus, suggesting limited near-term estimate upside. Negative Sentiment: Profitability showed pressure: Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million despite revenue growth, a factor that could temper investor enthusiasm given Verisk’s premium valuation.

Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million despite revenue growth, a factor that could temper investor enthusiasm given Verisk’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Chief information officer departure: CIO Nick Daffan is stepping down after roughly two decades with Verisk. The chief technology officer will serve as interim CIO, creating some execution and leadership-transition uncertainty. Verisk CIO Nick Daffan Steps Down

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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