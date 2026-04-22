Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $771.3320 million for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $161.70 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average is $209.91.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 321 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 400 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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