Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Veritone to announce earnings of ($0.1106) per share and revenue of $28.2870 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Veritone Price Performance

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Veritone has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Veritone by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Veritone from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veritone from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.38.

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Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc NASDAQ: VERI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

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