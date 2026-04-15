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Veritone's (VERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Veritone logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • D. Boral Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Veritone with an $8.00 price target, implying about a 250.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — three Buys, one Hold and one Sell — producing a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with a consensus target of $7.25, while HC Wainwright recently reaffirmed a $9.00 target.
  • VERI opened at $2.28 (up ~12.3%) and trades in a 52‑week range of $1.22–$9.42, with a market cap of roughly $209 million and a negative P/E of -3.40; institutional investors own about 39.18% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veritone from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veritone

Veritone Stock Up 12.3%

VERI stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc NASDAQ: VERI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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