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Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Verizon shares rose 1.2% to about $47.35 in midday trading, while trading volume was 21% below the average daily level.
  • Analysts maintain a generally cautious outlook, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.84. Recent firms raised their targets to between $46 and $52.50.
  • Verizon’s latest quarterly results exceeded EPS expectations ($1.30 versus $1.27), although revenue fell short of estimates and declined 0.7% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7075, representing an annualized yield of about 6.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.3510. 22,996,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 29,195,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 631,758 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,644,554 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $69,630,000 after purchasing an additional 642,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,243,533 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,936 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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