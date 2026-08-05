Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $46.3790. Approximately 36,034,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 29,126,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

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Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon is supporting communities affected by Washington wildfires by waiving calling, texting, and data charges through August 31 for consumer, small-business, and prepaid customers. The company also deployed a connectivity vehicle, reinforcing Verizon’s network reliability and customer-service reputation, although the direct financial benefit is likely limited. Verizon Helps Families Stay Connected During Washington Wildfires

Verizon is supporting communities affected by Washington wildfires by waiving calling, texting, and data charges through August 31 for consumer, small-business, and prepaid customers. The company also deployed a connectivity vehicle, reinforcing Verizon’s network reliability and customer-service reputation, although the direct financial benefit is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Some telecom executives have argued that satellite services are unlikely to materially disrupt their core businesses because terrestrial networks offer greater capacity and reliability in populated areas. However, Starlink’s existing infrastructure could make it a meaningful competitor in rural locations, during outages, and for customers seeking nationwide coverage. SpaceX’s Starlink Threat Sends Telecom Stocks Lower Premarket

Some telecom executives have argued that satellite services are unlikely to materially disrupt their core businesses because terrestrial networks offer greater capacity and reliability in populated areas. However, Starlink’s existing infrastructure could make it a meaningful competitor in rural locations, during outages, and for customers seeking nationwide coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Verizon continues to attract attention for network expansion and growth within the communications sector, but the available report provides no specific new financial guidance or operating update. Why Is Verizon Watching Network Growth in the S&P 500?

Verizon continues to attract attention for network expansion and growth within the communications sector, but the available report provides no specific new financial guidance or operating update. Negative Sentiment: SpaceX executives said Starlink Mobile intends to win customers from Verizon and other major carriers, and the planned 2027 launch adds a longer-term competitive risk to Verizon’s wireless business. The news triggered weakness across wireless stocks as investors weighed potential effects on market share, pricing, and subscriber growth. Verizon Faces a New Threat as SpaceX Plans a Mobile Network

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $34.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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