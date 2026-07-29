Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.

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Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:VET traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 1,818,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's payout ratio is currently -10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 553,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 460,247 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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