Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.37. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.5450, with a volume of 199,270 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $390.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Vermilion Energy's payout ratio is -18.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7,879.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,457 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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