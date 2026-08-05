Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The firm had revenue of $263.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.81 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Verra Mobility's conference call:

Q2 results exceeded internal expectations, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and margins benefiting from New York City camera installations, operational improvements, and stronger Commercial Services collections. Revenue rose 17% in Government Solutions and 6% in Commercial Services, while adjusted EPS increased to $0.38 from $0.34 year over year.

Verra Mobility renewed its major rental-car relationships, signing a seven-year Avis Budget agreement and a new five-year Hertz agreement. The contracts provide greater visibility and stabilize the customer base, although pricing and volume provisions are less favorable.

and a new five-year Hertz agreement. The contracts provide greater visibility and stabilize the customer base, although pricing and volume provisions are less favorable. Government Solutions continued to show strong demand, including selection as the automated speed-safety vendor for Los Angeles, which management expects could contribute approximately $10 million in annual recurring revenue once finalized. Trailing-12-month incremental ARR bookings reached about $74 million.

once finalized. Trailing-12-month incremental ARR bookings reached about $74 million. Management reduced full-year 2026 guidance to $945 million-$965 million of revenue, $360 million-$370 million of adjusted EBITDA, $1.11-$1.17 of adjusted EPS, and $105 million-$115 million of free cash flow, primarily due to less favorable economics in the Avis Budget and Hertz renewals. Commercial Services revenue is now expected to decline by high-single digits for the full year, with margins falling to the low-60% range.

The company recorded a $104 million non-cash impairment charge tied to T2 Systems, resulting in a $48 million GAAP net loss, while net leverage ended the quarter at 2.4 times. Verra also expects roughly $20 million of annualized cost savings, with full run-rate benefits beginning in 2027, and is evaluating further non-labor efficiencies and AI applications.

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Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 5,655,663 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,760. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,464 shares of the company's stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,120 shares of the company's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,421 shares of the company's stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 293,082 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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