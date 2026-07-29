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Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Verra Mobility logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Verra Mobility is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of approximately $254.8 million, compared with full-year EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.38.
  • Shares have declined sharply, opening at $4.18 and trading near a 12-month low of $3.40 versus a high of $25.57. Wall Street’s consensus rating is “Reduce,” with an average price target of $6.50.
  • The company reached a framework agreement with Avis Budget Group for a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract, but faces investor lawsuits alleging misleading disclosures about customer-contract renewals, financial projections and leadership changes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $254.8110 million for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $634.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. William Blair cut shares of Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Report on VRRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,198,000 after acquiring an additional 329,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,956,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 672,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,116 shares in the last quarter.

More Verra Mobility News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Verra Mobility reached a framework agreement with Avis Budget Group for a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. The agreement supports the company’s customer retention and recurring-revenue outlook, although final operational terms still need to be completed. Verra Mobility Reaches Framework Agreement with Avis Budget Group
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Kaplan Fox, Rosen, Johnson Fistel, Pomerantz, Hagens Berman and others—are soliciting investors to seek lead-plaintiff status by August 4, 2026, for shareholders who purchased VRRM during the February 24–May 26 class period. These announcements primarily publicize the existing case rather than indicate a new development. Kaplan Fox Alerts Investors of Pending Securities Class Action
  • Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements about its relationship with a major customer, the expected renewal of a significant commercial contract and its financial projections. One notice claims the company projected $1.025 billion in 2026 revenue while allegedly concealing renewal-related risks. The allegations could increase legal costs, reputational risk and uncertainty around future revenue. Verra Mobility Shareholders Securities Fraud Lawsuit
  • Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman’s notices also reference an abrupt leadership transition and an expanded investigation, adding governance concerns to the customer-contract and disclosure issues. Those concerns are especially significant because VRRM is trading far below its 52-week high and carries elevated leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Hagens Berman Verra Mobility Investor Deadline

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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