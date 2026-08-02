Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Verrica Pharmaceuticals logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on August 6. Analysts project a loss of $0.41 per share and revenue of approximately $5.73 million.
  • In the prior quarter, Verrica reported a $0.41 per-share loss, beating estimates by $0.18, while revenue of $5.02 million exceeded expectations. The company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 47.97%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has an overall “Hold” consensus and a $14.50 price target, despite ratings ranging from “Buy” to “Sell.” VRCA recently traded at $5.22, well below its 52-week high of $9.82.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $5.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,077.78% and a negative net margin of 47.97%.The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRCA

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of topical therapies for dermatological conditions. Its lead investigational product, VP-102, is a standardized formulation of cantharidin in a pre-measured applicator designed to treat molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Verrica's approach emphasizes consistency of dosing and patient convenience, aiming to improve upon off‐label use of existing treatments.

Beyond VP-102, Verrica is advancing VP-103, a next‐generation topical candidate intended to optimize tolerability while maintaining efficacy against viral skin lesions.

Read More

Earnings History for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Verrica Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verrica Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
One signature away. Expected within months.
One signature away. Expected within months.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines