Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $5.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,077.78% and a negative net margin of 47.97%.The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

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About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of topical therapies for dermatological conditions. Its lead investigational product, VP-102, is a standardized formulation of cantharidin in a pre-measured applicator designed to treat molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Verrica's approach emphasizes consistency of dosing and patient convenience, aiming to improve upon off‐label use of existing treatments.

Beyond VP-102, Verrica is advancing VP-103, a next‐generation topical candidate intended to optimize tolerability while maintaining efficacy against viral skin lesions.

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