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Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Versigent logo with background
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Key Points

  • Versigent beat earnings expectations: The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.92, exceeding the $1.58 consensus estimate by $0.34. Net sales rose 11% year over year to $2.4 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $272 million.
  • 2026 sales guidance was raised to $9.4 billion-$9.6 billion, although adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow forecasts were maintained at $950 million-$1.03 billion and $200 million-$300 million, respectively.
  • Growth initiatives and shareholder returns expanded: Versigent launched a $0.13 quarterly dividend and retains $250 million under its share-repurchase authorization, but management warned of second-half pressure from weaker automotive production, softer EMEA demand, and program-launch costs.
  • Five stocks we like better than Versigent.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.34, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Versigent's conference call:

  • Versigent reported strong second-quarter results, with net sales up 11% year over year to $2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA up 25% to $272 million, and margin expanding 120 basis points to 11.1%. Underlying adjusted sales growth was approximately 5%, outpacing relatively flat-to-down global automotive production.
  • The company cited robust commercial momentum, including $2.8 billion in second-quarter bookings and 39 large-scale program launches with more than 99% quality and on-time delivery. Growth was particularly strong in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, supported by customer launches and China-related vehicle exports.
  • Versigent raised its 2026 sales guidance to $9.4 billion-$9.6 billion, primarily due to higher copper pass-throughs and favorable foreign exchange, but maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance of $950 million-$1.03 billion because those macro benefits are not expected to materially improve profitability. The company also reaffirmed free cash flow guidance of $200 million-$300 million.
  • Management expects second-half pressure from lower global automotive production, customer-specific schedule reductions, softer EMEA demand, and temporary volume and absorption impacts from an unusually high number of program launches. European adjusted sales declined 11% in the quarter, prompting targeted actions to improve regional competitiveness.
  • The company initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share and has $250 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization, supported by its projected cash generation and approximately $1 billion of cumulative free cash flow from 2026 through 2028. Management also identified commercial vehicles, agriculture, battery energy storage, and robotics as potential longer-term growth opportunities not included meaningfully in its 2028 outlook.

Versigent Stock Performance

NYSE VGNT traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 251,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,580. The firm's 50-day moving average is $43.28. Versigent has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Versigent to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Versigent from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Versigent from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Versigent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Versigent currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Versigent

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