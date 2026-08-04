Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on Vertex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vertex from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.07.

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Vertex Trading Up 3.8%

Vertex stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Vertex has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share , ahead of the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $204.0 million , increasing 10.5% year over year and exceeding some published estimates. Vertex Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Vertex reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately , increasing 10.5% year over year and exceeding some published estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: gross profit rose to $131.3 million, the operating loss narrowed to $4.4 million, and operating cash flow totaled $30.9 million. The company ended the quarter with $230.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Vertex Q2 2026 Earnings Release

Profitability and cash generation improved: gross profit rose to $131.3 million, the operating loss narrowed to $4.4 million, and operating cash flow totaled $30.9 million. The company ended the quarter with $230.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity was largely supportive, with five purchases versus one sale over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. Analyst price targets listed in recent reports have a median of $16, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Recent insider activity was largely supportive, with five purchases versus one sale over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. Analyst price targets listed in recent reports have a median of $16, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Vertex forecast full-year 2026 revenue of $825 million to $830 million , broadly in line with the $827.2 million consensus estimate. The earnings call transcript is expected to provide further detail on demand, margins and execution. Vertex Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertex forecast full-year 2026 revenue of , broadly in line with the $827.2 million consensus estimate. The earnings call transcript is expected to provide further detail on demand, margins and execution. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $208 million to $211 million was slightly below the $211.6 million consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term upside. One data source also characterized quarterly revenue as narrowly below its estimate, highlighting variations among Wall Street forecasts. Vertex Q2 Key Metrics Compared With Estimates

About Vertex

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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