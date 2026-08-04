Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.13. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vertex shares last traded at $11.6290, with a volume of 395,010 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.73.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex reported second-quarter EPS of $0.20, above the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, while operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Vertex reported second-quarter EPS of $0.20, above the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, while operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Management’s full-year revenue outlook of $825 million to $830 million is broadly in line with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued recurring-revenue growth despite a modest operating loss. Vertex Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Management’s full-year revenue outlook of $825 million to $830 million is broadly in line with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued recurring-revenue growth despite a modest operating loss. Positive Sentiment: Insider activity has been supportive, with five reported purchases versus one sale during the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives.

Insider activity has been supportive, with five reported purchases versus one sale during the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. Positive Sentiment: Stephens and Robert W. Baird remain constructive, maintaining “overweight” and “outperform” ratings while setting targets of $18 and $17, respectively—both above the current share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Stephens and Robert W. Baird remain constructive, maintaining “overweight” and “outperform” ratings while setting targets of $18 and $17, respectively—both above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target from $14 to $15 but kept a “market perform” rating, reflecting limited near-term conviction. The broader analyst median target is approximately $16.

BMO Capital Markets raised its target from $14 to $15 but kept a “market perform” rating, reflecting limited near-term conviction. The broader analyst median target is approximately $16. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $208 million to $211 million trails the $211.6 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Vertex Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $208 million to $211 million trails the $211.6 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Stephens reduced its target from $20 to $18, while Baird cut its target from $19 to $17. Although both firms retained bullish ratings, the reductions indicate more cautious valuation expectations following the earnings report.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vertex by 1,906.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 935,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 889,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $37,796,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 259,854 shares of the company's stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company's stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.21 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 26.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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